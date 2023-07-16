Chapman Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

