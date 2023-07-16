Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 3,107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

