Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $136.43 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

