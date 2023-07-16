Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.58 and a beta of 0.88. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,544 shares of company stock worth $11,463,502 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

