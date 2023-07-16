Christopher Day Sells 2,285 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Christopher Day sold 354 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $30,019.20.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.01 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,603,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,047,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.