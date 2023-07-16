Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1,212.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Ciena by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,834 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ciena by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 779,361 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $163,247.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $163,247.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $795,504. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

