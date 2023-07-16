Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $550.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.64. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $498.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

