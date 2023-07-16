Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.46 and a 200 day moving average of $287.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

