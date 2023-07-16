Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

