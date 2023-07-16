Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Raymond James raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $841,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

