Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 109.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 245,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 178,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $542.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

