Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Up 5.7%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 93,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 106,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £6.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Featured Stories

