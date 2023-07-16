Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

