Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,464,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

