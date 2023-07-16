Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

