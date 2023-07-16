Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 195,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 418,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 58,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

