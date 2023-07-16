Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,978 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

