Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,953 shares of company stock worth $3,481,026. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.