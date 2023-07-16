D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,755,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LXP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.27 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

