D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $339.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.43 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.