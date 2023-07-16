D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

CIM opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.