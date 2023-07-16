D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

SCYX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company has a market cap of $100.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.15. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,648.61% and a negative return on equity of 875.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.