D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

