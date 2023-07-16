D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

