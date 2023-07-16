D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 12,353 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $125,540,000 after buying an additional 207,921 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 208,689 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,570 shares of company stock worth $307,903 and sold 352 shares worth $3,777. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

