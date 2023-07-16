D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 439 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $718.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.00.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

