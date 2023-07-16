D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.