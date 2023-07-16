D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 2,072 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.04.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $384.66 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.73 and its 200-day moving average is $327.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

