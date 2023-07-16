D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 88,598 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $514,620,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,792 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

