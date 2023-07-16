D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 121,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.59.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.