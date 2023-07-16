D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.72 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

