D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 146.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIOG stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $548.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

