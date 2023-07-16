D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGR. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BGR opened at $11.86 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.