D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SDVY stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

