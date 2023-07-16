D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $665,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

