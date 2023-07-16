D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $689,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 168,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

