D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $727,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.92.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
