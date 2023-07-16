D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3,897.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $1,437,889.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,521,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $1,437,889.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,521,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,671 shares of company stock valued at $55,156,145. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.