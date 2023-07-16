D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $756,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.