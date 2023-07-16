D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $790,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.52.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.