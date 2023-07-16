D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $810,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of BOE opened at $10.06 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

