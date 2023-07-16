D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

