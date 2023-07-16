D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $832,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $299.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

