D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $904,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

