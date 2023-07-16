D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $910,000 Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,435,488.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,938 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 240,844.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,354,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.