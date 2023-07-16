D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $916,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

