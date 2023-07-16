D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

