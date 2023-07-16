D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $692,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

