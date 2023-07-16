D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $733,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHK. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

