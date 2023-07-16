D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MFC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.